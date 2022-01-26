Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.35. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,044 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth $458,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

