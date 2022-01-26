PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 455,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,019. PROG has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

