ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.19. 155,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,760,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after buying an additional 6,016,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 882,393 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 507,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 153.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 284,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

