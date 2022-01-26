ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Up 2%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 373,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,079,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.