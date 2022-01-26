ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 222,344 shares.The stock last traded at $46.80 and had previously closed at $48.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 98.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

