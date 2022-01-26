ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.89. 249,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,577,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.