Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.