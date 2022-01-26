Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $861,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

IYT opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $261.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.