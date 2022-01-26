Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

