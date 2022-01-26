Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

