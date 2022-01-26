Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 301 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $5,005,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $200.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.49 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

