Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,048 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

