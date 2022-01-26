Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $820,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.