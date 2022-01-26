Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $352.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.34. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $224.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

