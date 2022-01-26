Providence First Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,995,000 after buying an additional 160,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.53%.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.