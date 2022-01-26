Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

