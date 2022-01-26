PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTCT stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,231 shares of company stock worth $650,261 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

