Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,614 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

