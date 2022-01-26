Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 760 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,803. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

