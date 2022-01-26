Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.79 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.