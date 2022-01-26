Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

B opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

