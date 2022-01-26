Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.