Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,638 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 177.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.