Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 154,746 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 180,963 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCSG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

