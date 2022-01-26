Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,742,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.