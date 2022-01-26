Pyrk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $556.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $27,936.65 and $556.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002346 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

