Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

