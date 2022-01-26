Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.92 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

