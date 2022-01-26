Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.