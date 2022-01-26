Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Cut by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

MTB stock opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

