Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Boosted by Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

