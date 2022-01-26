Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

