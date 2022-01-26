Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

