Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.29 million.

