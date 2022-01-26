Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 23.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

