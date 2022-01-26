QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QCR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in QCR by 119.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QCR by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in QCR by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

