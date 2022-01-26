Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 11,578 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

