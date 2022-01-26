Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,894 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

