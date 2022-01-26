Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

LRCX stock opened at $588.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

