Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.