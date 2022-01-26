Qtron Investments LLC Invests $526,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

