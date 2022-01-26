Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 71.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 79,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

ADP opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

