Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

