Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,413.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $37,413.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,521.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.20 or 0.06681541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00292133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.13 or 0.00791684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00065970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00401458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00246995 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,821,066 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

