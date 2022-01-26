Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.89. 123,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 993,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

