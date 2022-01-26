Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. 287,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

