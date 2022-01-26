Quest Investment Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

