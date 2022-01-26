Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

CMG stock traded up $39.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,407.43. 3,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,846. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,644.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,767.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.