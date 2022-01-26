Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $786.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

