Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $311.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

